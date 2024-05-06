Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Where will our future electricity come from?

We currently consume 20% of our energy as electricity. As we wean ourselves off of burning fossil fuels, our expectations for our electrical grid are swelling. An energy transformation is upon us.

Ontario has been leading the continent in building a clean electricity grid with a range of diverse generation, including nuclear, hydro, and renewables. However, the system is in flux, with major repairs planned for the nuclear sector, renewables development running from behind and recent initiatives to deploy system-stabilizing battery storage. The province has plans to add additional natural gas peaking plants which will reverse progress made in lowering GHG emissions from electricity generation. Are there opportunities to influence the development of Ontario’s electricity system?

Come to Perth on May 18 and learn in dialogue with industry leading speakers what you can do with your home and with your votes to secure your energy future.

