Lamb Meatball and Couscous Soup

by Susan Hanna

This delicious recipe from Canadian Living is comfort food in a bowl. Cook Israeli couscous until al dente and set aside. Bake the lamb meat balls and set aside. Cook leek and carrot briefly and then add stock. Add meatballs, simmer for 15 minutes and then add Swiss chard and simmer for 2 minutes. Divide soup among bowls and top with couscous, lemon slices, yogurt and mint. Cook’s notes: I air fried the meatballs for 10 minutes at 350 F (177 C). I used chicken stock instead of beef stock and omitted the garnishes and this soup was still delicious. I also put the couscous in the bowl first and ladled the soup over to serve. If you have leftovers, store the soup and couscous separately, so the couscous does not soak up the liquid.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used No Name tomato paste and Imagine Organic stock. Check the dry spices for colour and anti-caking agents. Astro original Greek-style yogurt is additive free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Meatballs

1 lb (454 g) ground lamb

1 tbsp (15 ml) tomato paste

1 tsp (5 ml) ground cumin

½ tsp (2.5 ml) curry powder

Pinch cinnamon

Salt and pepper

Soup

1 cup (250 ml) Israeli couscous

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

1 leek, white part only, thinly sliced

1 carrot, thinly sliced

5 cups (1.2 L) sodium-reduced beef broth

2 cups (500 ml) Swiss chard or spinach leaves, coarsely chopped

Salt and pepper

8 slices lemon

½ cup (125 ml) plain Greek yogurt

Fresh mint leaves

Preparation:

Meatballs

Preheat oven to 400 F (204 C). Lightly grease baking sheet. In bowl, combine lamb, tomato paste and spices. Season with salt and pepper. With wet hands, shape mixture by 1 tbsp (15 ml) into balls. Arrange on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 8 minutes. Can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container and frozen for up to 3 months.

Soup

In large saucepan of boiling salted water, cook couscous until al dente, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, in large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add leek and carrot; cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Add broth; bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium Add meatballs; simmer for 15 minutes. Add Swiss chard; continue cooking for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Divide soup among bowls. Top with couscous and serve with lemon slices, yogurt and mint leaves.

From Canadian Living