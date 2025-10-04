Learning to Care: HHNL’s Fall Practical Caregiver Training Course

When Margaret’s husband, David, was diagnosed with a serious illness, she suddenly found herself in a new role: caregiver. She loved him deeply and wanted to do everything she could, but questions kept her awake at night.

How do I get him to his appointments without hurting his back – or mine? What should I say when he asks about the future? How do I know if I’m making the right decisions for him?

Like so many in our community, Margaret discovered that caregiving takes more than love. It takes knowledge, practical skills, and support.

That’s exactly what Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) provides through our Practical Caregiver Training Course, returning this fall in Almonte.

A Safe, Supportive Learning Space

The course is designed for family members, friends, and neighbours who are supporting someone through illness, aging, or end-of-life care. It offers six modules that blend hands-on skills with important conversations. Participants will learn:

how to navigate the healthcare system with confidence,

safe ways to assist with mobility and personal care,

what to expect in the final stages of life,

and how to care for themselves as caregivers.

The training is guided by experienced facilitators who understand the challenges—and rewards—of caregiving. Participants will leave with not only new skills, but also a sense of connection and encouragement, knowing they are not alone.

Course Details

Dates: Friday, October 31; Friday, November 7; Friday, November 14

Time: 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Location: HHNL Office, Unit #2, 500 Ottawa Street, Almonte

Group Size: Limited to 10–12 participants

Registration Deadline: Friday, October 24

To Register: Contact Jan Watson at chair@hhnl.ca or 613-791-7167.

Accessible parking is available, and all materials will be supplied. Participants are encouraged to bring a light snack or lunch. Water will be provided.

Why It Matters

Caregiving is one of the most meaningful roles a person can take on-but it can also feel overwhelming. With the right knowledge and tools, caregivers can support their loved ones with confidence, safety, and compassion.

As Margaret put it after attending a previous training:

“This course gave me peace of mind. I no longer feel like I’m stumbling in the dark-I feel like I can really be there for David.”

HHNL invites you to join us for this fall’s training and take the next step in your caregiving journey.

Because caregiving should never be something you have to face alone.