A letter to the community in support of Home Hospice North Lanark

From Jim Moore

Dear friends and neighbours,

Many of you may have heard of Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL), but you might not know the depth of care and compassion they bring to our community. I’d like to share a bit of my personal experience with this remarkable organization, and why I believe they deserve our support.

My late wife volunteered with HHNL for several years. Through her, I saw firsthand the kindness and commitment of the people involved. I was always impressed by the range and expertise of the services they offered. What I didn’t know then was that I would one day rely on them myself.

After my wife passed away, I was diagnosed with cancer for the third time. During the past two years, HHNL has been by my side every step of the way as I went through treatment and recovery. Before asking for their help, I didn’t know where to turn—how to find the right services, how to support my family, or how to prepare for what might come next. HHNL provided guidance, comfort, and connection when I needed it most.

HHNL is a not-for-profit charitable organization that helps individuals stay at home as their health declines, when the focus of care shifts from cure to comfort. Their services are free, available to all adults in North Lanark, and provided wherever people call home—whether that’s a private residence, a hospital, a long-term care facility, or a retirement home.

They also work hand-in-hand with community partners such as the Champlain Hospice Palliative Care Program, which offers professional services like nursing and social work, and the Almonte Civitan Club, which loans medical equipment at no cost. HHNL provides bereavement and caregiver support, and workshops on end-of-life planning—practical, compassionate help when families need it most.

I am so grateful for their support that I now include HHNL in my regular charitable donations. They receive no government funding of any kind. Every service they provide exists because of the generosity of people and organizations in our community.

That’s why I’m asking you to consider supporting the Hike for Hospice, one of HHNL’s major annual fundraisers. The Hike runs throughout the month of October and is a virtual event—so you can walk, hike, or move in whatever way you choose, at your own pace. You can donate to an existing team or create your own.

There’s no prize for the team that raises the most money, but there is something far more meaningful: the satisfaction of knowing you’ve helped ensure that hospice care remains available to your neighbours, friends, and loved ones when they need it most.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story—and for considering how you might support Home Hospice North Lanark.

With gratitude,

Jim Moore

To learn more about the Hike for Hospice or to make a donation, visit https://hhnl.ca/hike/