Grief and bereavement support: New group starting August 7, 2024

Most of us will, at some point in our lives, have to deal with grief. Everyone’s grief is unique. Most people experience a wide range of symptoms as they navigate a world without their person in it. They may wonder why they can’t concentrate, or why they are so tense all the time. They may feel incredibly tired, and unable to complete the simplest tasks. They may worry that they’re crying too much…or not enough. They probably wonder when they’ll feel “okay” again.

You don’t have to go through this alone.

If you have experienced a loss more than six months ago, Home Hospice North Lanark invites you to sign up for our upcoming session.

The Group will be led by two facilitators with many years of experience in bereavement group facilitation. We create a safe, supportive, and confidential environment where people who are grieving may come and openly express themselves. These groups are based on a peer support model. The aim is to create a sense of community with others who are also experiencing grief, and help the participants come to an understanding of the natural processes of grief.

Every Wednesday afternoon from August 7 to September 18, 2024 (7 weeks)

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: HHNL office, 500 Ottawa Street, Unit #2, Almonte

Registration: call 613-406-7020 or email emily@hhnl.ca

Registration deadline: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

This is a closed group of 8 to 10 participants. There is no charge.