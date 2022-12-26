First Christmas baby born at Almonte General Hospital brings joy

The snowy drive was so worth it!

“It’s definitely been an exciting day!” says Mom Rebecca Paterson. It all began with contractions on Christmas Eve and a frantic call to her sister Alex just before midnight. Rebecca and her husband Andrew needed a babysitter for their two-and-a-half-year-old son Jacob so they could head to the hospital. “She lives just down the road, but she had to shovel out her driveway first,” explains Rebecca. “Alex definitely gets a gold star – she’s incredible!”

Then it was a quick drive down Highway 29 from Carleton Place to Almonte General Hospital. Andrew says the snow squalls and wind were pretty bad. Rebecca says she kept her eyes closed most of the way.

Elizabeth Kristine Paterson was born at 4:19 am, the first 2022 Christmas baby born at Almonte General Hospital (AGH). Lizzie, as she will be called, weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

“Everyone has been so incredible and in great spirits. I feel badly that they all had to work on Christmas day, but I can’t say enough good things about the whole team,” says Rebecca.

One member of the AGH team was Paula-Ann Lowe-Gleeson. She is a Registered Nurse who has worked in the AGH Obstetrics Unit for 20 years. “It’s a great day. I work this shift every two years and there’s always a nice vibe on Christmas day.” The team presented the Paterson family with a Christmas hat, blanket and quilt.

Lizzie’s older brother Jacob will meet his new sister soon. “He’s having fun at his grandparents, playing with his new hot wheels,” adds Rebecca. “My sister has been sending videos all day, so we feel we are getting the best of both worlds!”

Congratulations to the Paterson family!