“Folk in the Forest” – a music event you won’t want to miss!

On Saturday August 23, head over to the picturesque village of Appleton to enjoy an outdoor music festival featuring an amazing line-up of talented and entertaining folk musicians.

‘Folk in the Forest’ will feature the legendary Melwood Cutlery, a singer-songwriter of extraordinary insight and musicianship. David Francey has called him “the hippest songwriter around”, Stuart McLean says ”Fabulous songwriting” and from Jane Siberry – “One of the most beautiful male voices”.

The dynamic singer-songwriter Lynne Hanson is an Ottawa-based Americana songwriter known for her high energy performances. Her latest album “Just A Poet” has been nominated for a 2025 Canadian Folk Music Award.

We’re extremely pleased to have Alex Sinclair, a professional singer/songwriter since the early 1970s. Alex has released 13 albums with popular folk group Tamarack, as well as 4 solo albums.

Kristine St-Pierre is a bilingual folk singer-songwriter with soul-searching ballads and a rollicking bluesy flair. She will captivate you with her blend of folk, roots, and pop music. Kristine will be accompanied by Clayton’s own George Turcotte, a multi-instrumentalist force of nature. George will also be joined for a lively set by Franco-Ontarian musician Serge Monette.

Libby and Cal perform eclectic and catchy indie-folk music. Their combined solo and harmony voices paired with auto-harp and 12 string guitar are haunting.

Young singer-songwriter Leah Holtom is becoming a name in Toronto’s vibrant music scene. Blending the best of folk and country, Leah’s music is a fresh expression of storytelling with a unique take on traditional instrumentation.

This event is a fundraiser for the Community Ascent Network, a Canadian registered charity that was founded by local resident Simon Cretien. All proceeds go to support youth education in the remote Indigenous village of Piñán, Ecuador.

To date, forty-nine students have graduated in Piñán since Community Ascent Network built a high school there. This has opened opportunities for students in post secondary technical certification programs and university programs, and many others who have been able to locate living-wage jobs or training only available for those with high school certifications.

Improvements are still needed in the school infrastructure, and to provide up-to-date educational tools. Revenues from ticket sales to this event will support these improvements. You can learn more about this project at www.communityascent.com

The festival will take place from 2pm – 8pm in a shaded forested locale in Appleton, ON. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the lively music of these talented musicians in an lovely and intimate setting.

Local food vendors will be selling meals & snacks throughout the event. Sarah’s Kitchen will offer a variety of sandwiches, wraps and home baking, and Perth’s Indian Flavors will be offering delicious vegetarian and vegan selections. Beverages, including a selection of non-alcohol ales from the popular Perth Brewery, will also be available for sale.

Tickets are $50, and can be ordered through ticketsplease.ca. Space is very limited, so don’t be disappointed – get yours soon. This is a great opportunity for fans of live music to have fun while contributing to a worthwhile cause!

For more information visit the ‘Folk in the Forest’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1212016083353794

or you can contact:

Adrian Baker appletonstudio@gmai.com

Robert Cretien robert.cretien@gmail.com