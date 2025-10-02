Classified AdsFor sale: All-season tires on rims For sale: All-season tires on rims October 2, 2025 Barely used Toyo Extensa All Season tires A/S II 205/60R 16 on rims. Rims are not as in photo. Bought in July 2025. Had to replace my car. $800 for all or best offer. Text 613-261-7826. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related California shutters to give away October 1, 2025 Power tools for sale September 28, 2025 For Sale: Tandem kayak September 24, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Workshop: “Why Does My Voice Wobble?” October 2, 2025 For sale: All-season tires on rims October 2, 2025 Line dancing classes start October 9 October 2, 2025 Garage sale October 4 October 2, 2025 Canadian Handwoven Overshot Coverlets exhibit at Textile Museum October 1, 2025 California shutters to give away October 1, 2025 From the Archives Community Compost Composers is having a sale, May 11 What Is That … Shoreline Flower? Town staff threatened after parkland meeting Tornado warning downgraded to severe thunderstorms Hike for Hospice 2024: Thank You for Helping Us Surpass Our Goal! Casino Lac Leamy commemorates Titanic with gourmet evenings REMINDER: Have a say on local health care Gay Cook’s Chicken Soup