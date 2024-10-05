Classified AdsFOR SALE: Elliptical Exercise Machine FOR SALE: Elliptical Exercise Machine October 5, 2024 New condition, owner moving, $150.00 or best offer. Moved from basement to garage by movers. Call or text, 613-795-8638. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Auction sale in Clayton, Saturday October 3, 2024 ConnectWell seeks Medical Receptionist October 3, 2024 For sale: Prelit Christmas tree October 1, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Dinner and a dance with Eddy and the Stingrays, October 19 October 5, 2024 FOR SALE: Elliptical Exercise Machine October 5, 2024 Thanksgiving service at Old Town Hall, October 13 October 5, 2024 Local land trust celebrates $123,800 in OTF grant from the Ontario government October 5, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – October 5, 2024 October 4, 2024 delve – In close conversation with Kim Kilpatrick October 4, 2024 From the Archives What Is That … Attractive Gray Insect? Homeschoolers rock on with Geoheritage Park loan collections Gardening in Almonte: A bountiful beautiful berm Yard of the Week Marion Graham’s Mouse: a John Dunn story What do you want the rural community of Mississippi Mills to be? Carrot Muffins Help track plastic bottle litter, April 15-30