Saturday, October 5, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Dinner and a dance with Eddy and the Stingrays, October 19

Do you want to have a fun...

FOR SALE: Elliptical Exercise Machine

New condition, owner moving, $150.00 or best...

Thanksgiving service at Old Town Hall, October 13

Welcome to a Thanksgiving Service in Almonte! The...
Classified AdsFOR SALE: Elliptical Exercise Machine

FOR SALE: Elliptical Exercise Machine

New condition, owner moving, $150.00 or best offer.  Moved from basement to garage by movers.

Call or text, 613-795-8638.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone