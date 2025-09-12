Friday, September 12, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For sale: Outdoor fireplace

New in the Box 26 inch square...

Almonte Civitan apple pie and crisp day

Fall is in the Air – And...

Tai chi classes in Almonte

Tai Chi Almonte Beginner Classes (a few...
Classified AdsFor sale: Outdoor fireplace

For sale: Outdoor fireplace

New in the Box 26 inch square steel, rubbed bronze outdoor fireplace as shown.

$175; Regular price $250.

Contact: (613) 299-8818

Related

Powers saws: One free, one for sale

For sale: Chest freezer

Sewing classes this fall

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone