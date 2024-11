1. Snowblower – MTD Yard Machine; 8HP 24″; 2 stage; 5 forward & 2 reverse gears; electric start; good condition; last used in winter of 2022-3. PRICE: $200.

2. 4 ft x 4 ft. collapsible dog kennel. Opens to 42″ x 42″ x 27″ high. Black painted steel. Like new – rarely used. PRICE: $100. Offers considered.

Call: 613-256-1237.