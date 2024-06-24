Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Puppets Up seeks volunteers

We are looking for a multitude of...

For sale: 10-speed bike

Raleigh Sprite 10-speed bike for sale. wheel...

Free summer camp, July 29 – Aug 2

1- 4 pm Community Presbyterian Church 101 Church St. Let’s...
The BillboardFree summer camp, July 29 – Aug 2

Free summer camp, July 29 – Aug 2

1- 4 pm

Community Presbyterian Church

101 Church St.

Let’s head out on a HIMALAYAN EXPEDITION for a fun week of yaks and red pandas bringing you games, crafts, songs, healthy snacks and God’s Word.   Children ages 5-12 will enjoy this Vacation Bible School sponsored by Almonte Baptist, Cornerstone Community Free Methodist and Community Presbyterian Churches.   Parents or guardians can drop their children off at the church at 1 pm to see funny skits, hear bible stories, and enjoy a time together led by trained youth leaders.  Members of the three churches will be on hand to support the program. To register contact Marsha Guthrie at marshaguthrie@hotmail.com or phone 613-256-1102.

