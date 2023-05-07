Sunday, May 7, 2023
Friends of the Library auction is underway

The Friends online auction Fun, Food and Favorites, is well underway. We have received a wide range of donations from approximately 80 businesses, organizations, and individuals – all local to our community! We are busy putting them up on the auction site which officially opens for “window shopping” on May 10th. After that we will continue to add donations as they come in until the bidding starts on June 5th.

We are aiming for close to 100 donations – pretty remarkable for a community our size. The community has been generous, and we are tremendously grateful. If you have an individual donation to make ,we still have room. It can be a talent, a passion, or a creative and fun event you think people would enjoy. If you can contribute, for instance, a drive to an appointment, a guided local hike, a boat ride or whatever tickles your fancy please email us at friends@missmills.library.com. The sky is the limit!

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

