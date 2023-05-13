Monday, May 15, 2023
Looking for student help

Hello, we are looking for a student...

Answers to Diana's Quiz, May 13 2023

ANSWERS  1.  Riboflavin is vitamin B2. 2.  Ozymandias was...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 13, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Riboflavin is vitamin B2. 2. ...
Fun, Food & Favourites online auction hits its limit of 100 entries

Fun, Food & Favourites online auction hits its limit of 100 entries

The Friends auction is proceeding wonderfully well. We have been overwhelmed by the response of the community – organizations, businesses, and individuals offering their time, events, merchandise, and experiences. Thank you all so much! The auction site caps the entries at 100 and, once we have processed the entries that have just arrived, we are unfortunately out of spots on the auction site for this year!

Huge thanks to our donors! you make the auction possible and you make us proud of our community.

For those still hoping to donate, could we ask you to hold your idea for next year.

For those who have already committed or filled out the registration form, you are in!

Now is the time to do some window shopping. There are lots of exciting entries to choose from. Have you ever wondered:

– How chocolate is made?

– How beer is brewed?

– How milk becomes alcohol?

– How the holes get in donuts?

– How coffee is roasted?

– How apples become cider?

Check out: www.32auctions.com/FMMPL2023 for answers.

