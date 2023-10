Fun dining adventure OCTOBER 21, 2023

Fundraiser for The Hunger Stop, the Lanark County Food Bank

Have you registered yet? Time is running out….

Register as a couple: spouse, friend, etc.

Agree to host 1 course: an appetizer, an entrée, or dessert, for 6 people (your couple + 2 others).

Feast in 3 different homes around Almonte.

Minimum donation of $30 per couple

All proceeds go to The Hunger Stop

Register and info: safaridinner23@gmail.com

Denise Beaulne 613 256 7168