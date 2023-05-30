Carebridge joins the Just Good Compost team

Big news, Folks: Just Good Compost (JGC), Almonte’s new door-to-door compost pick-up service has successfully crossed the six-month mark! What a ride! From less than 5 households last October we are quickly closing in on 250! We are also lucky to have several socially and environmentally minded businesses on board, including Ottawa Valley Coffee (OVC), Tea and Cake, and Baker Bob’s! What a community! We never could have imagined such support.

We are happy to report that the goodness has continued to spread. Starting this month, we will be collaborating with Carebridge Community Support (formerly The Mills) to have their clients with intellectual disabilities help us with the compost pick-up. It’s a real win-win! They get physical, social, and meaningful paid employment. In return, we get an amazingly committed and enthusiastic team to help us divert even more organics from the landfill. Huge congratulations to Meghan, our first employee. Not only is she a great worker, she is one of the friendliest and most outgoing people you’ll ever meet. If you see us at your door, please take the opportunity to say hello.

A big thank you to all of our supporters. If you haven’t yet, please consider signing up. It’s a great way to reduce your garbage and get high-quality compost for your gardens. If you are not a gardener, no worries; the excess compost is gifted to local charities (such as the Youth Centre) to use in their gardens and/or fundraising.

Sign up: https://www.justgoodcompost.com/contact-8