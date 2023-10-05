I am excited to offer a new gentle yoga and balance class for students aged 50+ in Almonte.

As you age it is more important than ever to take a proactive approach to your health, including working at improving your balance.

Falls are more likely to occur, as you get older. The good news is – it is never too late to start maintaining and improving your body’s complex balancing systems!

In this safe and slower-moving class, we work gently to increase range of motion and strength in shoulders, back, hips, knees and legs; to develop better balance through a number of postures, while building core and breath awareness. The class is designed for people who might have some physical challenges, be recovering from an injury, or just realize that their ability to balance has changed over time.

Props, including blocks, yoga straps, the wall and a chair are available to assist with poses.

Location: Almonte Old Town Hall (2 nd Floor)

Dates: Wed, Oct 11 – Nov 8

Time: 9:30 – 10:30 AM

Cost: $15 per class or $65 for 5 class series

Register: alisontait5@gmail.com or

(613) 292-9446

I am a fully certified (ERYT-200, RYT 500) yoga teacher with over 10 years of yoga teaching experience. My goal is to make the practice of yoga accessible and enjoyable to students of all ages. I teaches regularly at Beyond Yoga in Kanata and the Olde Forge Community Centre …and now, in Almonte!