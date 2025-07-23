Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs with Spicy Corn

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking is an easy weeknight dinner. Marinate chicken thighs in mayonnaise, basil, garlic and pickled jalapeno brine. While the oven is preheating, toss together corn, pickled jalapenos, olive oil, salt and scallions. Roast the chicken on a sheet pan for about 12 minutes, then add the corn mixture. Roast for another 15 minutes or so, or until the chicken is cooked. Broil for a few minutes until the chicken and corn turn brown in places. Serve garnished with scallions, jalapenos, jalapeno brine and lime juice.

Serves 4-6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Green Giant frozen corn and La Costena pickled jalapeno slices. All are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 pounds (900 g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 ¾ teaspoons (8.75 ml) fine sea or table salt

2 tablespoons (30 ml) mayonnaise

¼ cup (60 ml) finely chopped basil, plus more for garnish

2 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

1/3 cup (82.5 ml) chopped pickled jalapeños, plus brine from the jar

4 cups (1 L) fresh or frozen corn kernels (from about 4 ears)

3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil, plus more for drizzling

5 scallions, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, sliced into rings

1 lime, halved

Preparation:

Season the chicken all over with ¾ teaspoon (3.75 ml) of salt. In a large bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, basil, garlic and 2 tablespoons (30 ml) jalapeño brine. Add the chicken to the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes and up to 6 hours. Heat oven to 425 degrees F (218 degrees C). In a medium bowl, toss together corn, pickled jalapeños, olive oil, remaining 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt and half of the scallions (save remaining scallions for serving). Arrange the chicken on a baking sheet, spacing it out. Roast for 12 minutes. Spoon the corn mixture onto the empty parts of the baking sheet. Drizzle chicken and corn with oil. Continue to roast until the chicken is cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes longer, stirring the corn once while roasting. Turn the broiler on high and broil the chicken and corn until golden brown in spots, 2 to 4 minutes (watch carefully so it doesn’t burn, though a little blistering is nice). Garnish chicken and corn with basil, remaining scallions and fresh jalapeño slices. Sprinkle with more pickled jalapeño brine and squeeze with lime juice. Serve hot or at room temperature.

From NYT Cooking