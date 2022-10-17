Voting opens for 2022 municipal election

Today marks the start of the 2022 Municipal Election voting period – advance voting will open at 10:00 am. Voter Information Letters have been mailed and contain a personalized PIN which will allow electors to vote 24 hours a day for eight days from a telephone or any device connected to the internet (i.e. cellphone, tablet, computer). To vote, you will need your unique PIN as well as your date of birth. There are no paper ballots. Election Day is Monday, October 24th, 2022 and voting will end at 8:00 p.m.

If you did not receive a Voter Information Letter in the mail, or if you have problems voting, you will need to visit one of the Voter Help Centres and bring with you proof of identity and residency such as a driver’s license or utility bill.

VOTER HELP CENTRES:

Almonte Old Town Hall (14 Bridge St., Almonte)

Saturday, October 22 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Monday, October 24 from 8:30 am – 8:00 pm

Stewart Community Centre (112 MacFarlane St., Pakenham)

Saturday, October 22 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Monday, October 24 from 8:30 am – 8 pm

Municipal Office (3131 Old Perth Rd., Almonte)

Monday, October 17 from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, October 18 from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Wednesday, October 19 from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Thursday, October 20 from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Friday, October 21 from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday, October 22 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Monday, October 24, Election Day, from 8:30 am to the end of voting at 8:00 pm

For more information about the Election, visit www.mississippimills.ca/elections, email elections@mississippimills.ca or call 613-256-2064 and dial 9.