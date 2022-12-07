Sheet Pan Chicken with Lemon and Olives

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Bonnie Stern’s Don’t Worry, Just Cook is a perfect make-ahead meal for a casual dinner party. Marinate chicken, onions, garlic, fennel, lemons and cilantro in olive oil, honey and spices. Then place all the ingredients on a baking sheet or in a shallow roasting pan and roast until the chicken and vegetables are cooked and nicely browned. Garnish with fresh cilantro or parsley and serve with rice or couscous.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I use President’s Choice garlic-stuffed green olives. Check the dried spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

3 lb (1.36 kg) chicken pieces (12 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs or 6 whole legs)

2 onions, quartered

1 head garlic, halved horizontally

1 bulb fennel, trimmed, halved and cut into thick wedges

2 lemons, thinly sliced

1 cup (250 ml) coarsely chopped fresh cilantro or flat-leaf parsley, plus more for serving

½ cups (125 ml) large green olives, pitted

¼ cup (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp (15 ml) honey

1 tbsp (15 ml) kosher salt

1 tsp (5 ml) ground coriander

1 tsp (5 ml) ground cumin

1 tsp (5 ml) ground paprika

1 tsp (5 ml) ground turmeric

Preparation:

Place the chicken pieces in a large bowl, along with the onions, garlic, fennel, lemons, cilantro, olives, olive oil, honey, salt, coriander, cumin, paprika and turmeric. Toss well to mix. Marinate in the refrigerator for a few hours if you have time or cook right away. Preheat the oven to 400 F (204 C). Arrange the chicken pieces in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or in a large baking dish or shallow Dutch oven, skin side up. Spoon the fennel-lemon mixture over and around the chicken. Cover with aluminum foil and roast for 20 minutes. Uncover and roast for another 30 minutes. If the chicken hasn’t browned yet, increase the oven temperature to 425 F (218 C) and cook for 10 minutes longer or until the chicken and vegetables are nicely browned. Serve topped with the cooked lemon slices and olives and garnish with fresh cilantro or parsley.

From Don’t Worry, Just Cook