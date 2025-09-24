Grilled Steak with Tomato Tartare

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking is a good way to use up end-of-season tomatoes. Marinate the steak in Worcestershire sauce, oil, salt and pepper. Combine tomatoes, shallot, capers, brine, Worcestershire sauce and oil and set aside for up to an hour. Grill the steak and serve sliced with the tomato tartare, topped with chives. Cook’s note: I grilled a strip loin instead of a skirt, flank, flatiron or bavette steak and omitted the chives. I added some black olives to the tomato tartare.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce is free of additives, as are Unico capers. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

ngredients:

2 tablespoons (30 ml) plus ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) Worcestershire sauce

5 tablespoons (75 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ pounds (680 g) skirt, flank, flatiron or bavette steak, patted dry

Salt and black pepper

1 pound (454 g) tomatoes, chopped into bite-size pieces

1 large shallot, thinly sliced and rinsed under cold water

2 tablespoons (30 ml) capers, chopped, plus 1 tablespoon (15 ml) brine

¼ cup (60 ml) thinly sliced chives

Preparation:

Heat the grill to high. In a container that fits the steak, stir together 2 tablespoons (30 ml) Worcestershire and 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil. Season the steak lightly with salt and generously with pepper, then toss to coat in the marinade. Let sit while you make the tomatoes (or up to 24 hours in the refrigerator). In a medium bowl, stir together the tomatoes, shallot, capers, brine, remaining ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) Worcestershire and the remaining 3 tablespoons (45 ml) oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside (up to 1 hour ahead). Shake the marinade off the steak. Grill the steak, flipping every 3 minutes, until well-browned and medium-rare, 6 to 15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the steak. If using a gas grill, cover grill between flips. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for at least 5 minutes. Slice the steak and top with the tomatoes and all the juices in the bowl, followed by the chives.

From NYT Cooking