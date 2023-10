Holy Name of Mary Parish in Almonte is hosting their Annual Fall Tea & Bazaar on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Almonte Civitan Hall at 500 Almonte Street.

Time 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Tea Room – $10.00. Items available jewellery, purses, scarves, baking, preserves and Spin & Win.

Raffle tickets also available $2 each or 3 For $5. 1st Prize $1,000, 2nd Prize $500, 3rd Prize $200. All Welcome!!!