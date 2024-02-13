Field Naturalists Members’ Night and AGM, February 15

Please join the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists for our annual Members’ Night, when we will have three speakers present on various topics. Immediately following the Members’ Night presentations, the MVFN Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held. To vote at the AGM, you must be an MVFN member in good standing. Meetings are held at the Almonte United Church at 106 Elgin Street in Almonte. Meetings begin at 7 pm, with doors open and refreshments available starting at 6:30 pm. Masks are optional.

The first speaker will be Art Solomonian, Chair of the Paddle Committee. The objective of this longstanding MVFN group is: “Seeing Nature from the Water’s Edge”. Art will take us on a photography tour of past MVFN trips and let us know what is planned for the coming paddling season.

Our second speaker, Bob Stearns, is Secretary-Treasurer of the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust. Bob will explain the MMLT mandate, identifying its conservation properties, outlining their acquisition & stewardship process, and listing planned future membership activities.

Our final segment will be the always-popular Nature Sightings with Ken Allison. Ken is a naturalist and has been a significant contributor to MVFN over many years.

The Nature Talks series is one of the benefits of MVFN membership. There is an admission fee of $5 for non-members. New members are always welcome. The MVFN membership year extends from April 1 to March 31 of the following calendar year. To join (or renew) your membership, please go to our website, mvfn.ca, and click on the JOIN ONLINE section to complete the membership form.