The Refugee Series – Nour el Tarsha and Khodor Jarouz

by Edith Cody-Rice

The Millstone is publishing a short series on the lives of a some of the refugees who have come to Mississippi Mills from Syria and Ukraine since the wars in their home countries began: what made them come, how they got here and their lives now.

Nour el Tarsha along with her husband Khodor Jarouz were among early refugees of the Syrian civil war to exit their country. From Hums, Syria, the couple left the country in 2011, a year after the war started. They wanted safety for their two children and fled to Lebanon where they stayed three years, working at various jobs to survive. Friends suggested they apply to Canada. Their application was accepted and Nour and her family were sponsored to Canada by Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Almonte. The family is Syrian Catholic but Nour stated that their religion was not a factor in their selection.

The family came directly to Almonte upon arriving in Canada. The church paid for their rental house for one year and helped with everything they needed initially, including the paperwork for various services such as OHIP. After that year, the couple was responsible to sustain themselves.

The family’s native language is Arabic. Nour had a basic knowledge of English when she arrived in Canada but Khodor did not. As a result Khodor has found adapting to this new language more difficult while Nour’s English is now excellent.

The couple now has three children: a son Amjad (18) and two daughters, Jessica (14) and Goldana, who was born in Canada (7). Jessica said that she still remembers Syria and her life there although she left at three years of age. Amjad is graduating high school this year while Jessica is in grade eight and Goldana is in grade one.

Nour and Khodor had a popular stall selling Syrian food at the Almonte Farmers’ Market from 2014 to 2020. Covid shutdowns put an end to that business. Since then Nour and Khodor have undertaken various projects to support themselves. A year ago, Nour landed a good job at the Almonte Hospital for which she is grateful. She also has part time work at Turtle Lodge just outside of Clayton and she says she is happy.

Asked if there is anything she misses, Nour said that the hardest adjustment concerned social life here in Canada. In Syria. friends and relatives are constantly visiting and the streets are full of people. Canada is quieter, and more restrained, sometimes a bit lonely, but she professes to love Almonte.The family does have relatives in Kanata and Almonte but still has family in Syria.

It has been hard, she acknowleges. Leaving Syria and her culture was difficult and settling in Canada is like being born anew, having to learn everything from scratch, but it gets better over time. She says she loves to learn and has learned a great deal. Nour’s attitude is that you have to adjust and to fight for this new life but they are managing day by day.

At the moment, Nour and her family are looking for a three bedroom house at an affordable rent. The landlord of her current property is selling the house she occupies and she must leave by June 1. If you know of anything available, Nour asks you contact her by email at noureltarsha@gmail.com

