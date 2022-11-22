Ann Shea – Owner of Mill Street Books

Our new Mill Street book store owner, Ann Shea, switched careers to take over this enterprise from the beloved Terry and Mary Lumsden. She said that she visited Almonte on one of her family outings and loved the atmosphere of the town. TVA recently prepared this documentary on her life change for its series “Serie 180”.

Ann changed from a successful engineering career to book store owner and professional bibliophile. She loves it, she says. The video is in French and unfortunately there is no English subtitled version. So for our French speaking readers, here is the documentary complete with lovely shots of Almonte. Ann is a fully bilingual Anglophone who lived and made her former career in Quebec.

https://www.qub.ca/tvaplus/tva/180/saison-2/episode-8-l-ingenieuse-libraire-1085702551