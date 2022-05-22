Woman killed by tree branch in Ferguson’s Falls

(CARLETON PLACE, ON) – The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the death of an 80-year-old woman. She was struck by a falling branch while in her yard in Ferguson Falls, about 10 km from the village of Lanark.

Lanark OPP Officers received a call in regards to the woman’s death at 3 pm. She was transported to hospital by ambulance but succumbed to her injuries. The victim is identified as Gail GREENE, age 80, of Ferguson’s Falls.

The death was not suspicious. The investigation is continuing.