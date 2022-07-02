Hummingbird Chocolate grand opening, July 9

Hummingbird Chocolate is celebrating 10 years of chocolate making and the grand opening of its new experiential factory, shop and café in Almonte on July 9th

Hummingbird Chocolate, one of the world’s leading chocolate makers, will host a grand opening celebration at its new location in Almonte at 476 Ottawa Street on Saturday, July 9 from 11 am – 4 pm.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hummingbird embarked on a robust investment by building a new 10,000-square-foot production facility, retail shop and café. Part factory, part experiential chocolate center, the contemporary space also includes a tasting room where they will hold workshops and chocolate pairing events.

“Demand has been so intense, that we had grown out of our former space,” said co-founder Drew Gilmour. “When it was time to expand, we wanted to build a space that really engages visitors and brings them back again and again.”

The grand opening will mark an important milestone for the family-owned company that’s earned over 100 international medals for excellence, including the “Golden Bean,” the highest honour in the chocolate world.

Reflecting on a decade of progress and chocolate making, co-founder Erica Gilmour said, “It’s amazing to think that my husband Drew and I started Hummingbird ten years ago, just the two of us making chocolate, designing labels and selling at the Ottawa Farmers’ Market. Now we have a team of truly wonderful, smart people who craft chocolate that is enjoyed across Canada, and soon the world.”

Christa Lowry, the Mayor of Mississippi Mills, will cut the ribbon at noon. All are welcome to attend the open-house style event that will feature prizes, giveaways, local food, drinks, and entertainment, factory tours, chocolate samples and workshops.