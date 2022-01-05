by Susan Hanna

This chili recipe from Ina Garten doesn’t have beef or beans, but it’s delicious and perfect for a winter supper. Cook onions, peppers and spices, add tomatoes and basil and simmer for a half hour. Meanwhile, roast skin-on, bone-in chicken breasts. Cut the cooked chicken into chunks, add to the vegetables and cook for another 20 minutes. Serve the chili topped with chopped onions, corn chips, grated cheddar and sour cream.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. Blue Menu canned tomatoes are additive-free. Check the corn chips and sour cream for additives and make sure the cheddar does not contain colour. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

4 cups (1 L) chopped yellow onions (3 onions)

2 tbsp (30 ml) good olive oil, plus extra for chicken

2 tbsp (30 ml) cup minced garlic (2 cloves)

2 red bell peppers, cored, seeded, and large-diced

2 yellow bell peppers, cored, seeded, and large-diced

1 teaspoon (5 ml) chili powder

1 teaspoon (5 ml) ground cumin

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) dried red pepper flakes, or to taste

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) cayenne pepper, or to taste

2 teaspoons (10 ml) kosher salt, plus more for chicken

2 (28-ounce/828-ml) cans whole peeled plum tomatoes in puree, undrained

¼ cup (60 ml) minced fresh basil leaves

4 split chicken breasts, bone in, skin on

Freshly ground black pepper

For serving: Chopped onions, corn chips, grated cheddar, sour cream

Preparation:

Cook the onions in the oil over medium-low heat for 10 to 15 minutes, until translucent. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add the bell peppers, chili powder, cumin, red pepper flakes, cayenne, and salt. Cook for 1 minute. Crush the tomatoes by hand or in batches in a food processor fitted with a steel blade (pulse 6 to 8 times). Add to the pot with the basil. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (177 degrees C). Rub the chicken breasts with olive oil and place them on a baking sheet. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Roast the chicken for 35 to 40 minutes, until just cooked. Let cool slightly. Separate the meat from the bones and skin and cut it into ¾ -inch (1.9-cm) chunks. Add to the chili and simmer, uncovered, for another 20 minutes. Serve with the toppings, or refrigerate and reheat gently before serving.

From Ina Garten