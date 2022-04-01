Indigenous Voices Film Festival – free!

20-21 April 2022

Celebrate Indigenous Voices with National Canadian Film Day’s 2022 spotlight films.

To participate, Mississippi Mills Public Library is excited to offer three films, shown at four screenings.

To further honour the theme, MMPL is encouraging donations, at all our film screenings, to SchoolBox North for a new library project called Gikendaaso anwebi waakaa’igan, which means “Place of Learning and rest.” SchoolBox North project update here.

National Canadian Film Day is presented by REEL Canada. The Elizabeth Kelly Library Foundation is matching all donations to SchoolBox North.

Registration to attend the film screenings is required: https://form. jotform.com/220815288556261

The schedule:

Wednesday, April 20

10:30 am, ALMONTE branch – Film: “Beans” (2020) director Tracey Deer. Film description & a trailer here.

2 pm, PAKENHAM branch – Film: “Birth of a Family” (2016) dir. Tasha Hubbard. Film description & a trailer here.

7 pm, ALMONTE branch – Film: “Night Raiders” (2021) director Danis Goulet. Film description & a trailer here. Sarah Kerr from SchoolBox North will present a short project update before this film.

Thursday, April 21

3 pm, ALMONTE branch – Film: “Birth of a Family” (2016) dir. Tasha Hubbard. Film description & a trailer here.

The SchoolBox North tap donation board will be on-site in Almonte as well as donations jars (both branches). Film buffs are welcome to come to any or all screenings. Don’t forget to register to watch the films!

Wearing masks at the film screenings is greatly appreciated.