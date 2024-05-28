JJ Seguin — obituary

Seguin, John Joseph “JJ”

Retired Senior OPP Constable John Joseph (JJ) SEGUIN #4066 passed peacefully in the Ottawa Civic Hospital ICU on May 19, 2024, at the age of 81 following brief and unexpected health issues.

Predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years Donna (Boyd). Fondly remembered by his three children Kim Seguin (Bob), Robert Seguin (Marlene) and Jeffrey Seguin. Grandfather of Brandon, Morgan, Jordan and Joey. Predeceased by his father Leo Seguin and mother Irene (Bonefant) and sisters Pat (Dallas) and Lorraine (Yantha).

JJ began his policing career with the Ontario Provincial Police on January 5, 1970 and was posted to Haileybury Detachment. Prior to retiring from the OPP with 32 years of service, he had been posted to Kanata, West Carleton and Ottawa. He had a passion for coaching minor hockey at the Peewee and Bantam levels during his 17 years in Haileybury, as well as managing a Juvenile team.

As an avid dog lover, donations in memory of John may be made to Riverview Rescues, Ottawa Humane Society, Standard Poodles in Need or an animal rescue of your choice.

John’s inurnment will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 11am at Springhill Cemetery in Metcalfe, ON.

