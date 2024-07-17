Joe Ryan — obituary

RYAN, Joe

(Retired Ottawa Hydro)

With broken hearts, the family announces that Joe passed away quite unexpectedly at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital while surrounded by loved ones on Saturday afternoon, July 13, 2024; Joseph Lawrence Ryan, a lifelong resident of Pakenham was in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Barry) who predeceased him July 23, 2009. Much loved and forever proud Dad of Natalie Barr (Kevin) and Mary Jane Lalonde (Sean). Cherished Poppa of 7 grandchildren: Rachel Gourgon (Travis), Julia Jamieson (Mitch), John Barr (Haley), Lucas Lalonde (Jordan), Hilary, Ryan and Jorja Lalonde as well as 7 great-grandchildren: Elizabeth and Joe Gourgon, Mae and Eddie Jamieson, Jaimie Barr, Aleta and Clyde Lalonde. Dear brother of Rosemary Costello (late Gervais), Frances Caouette (Al), Ann Dargus (Murray), Doreen Dagenais (Bob) and Alphonse Ryan. Predeceased by his brother, John and his sister, Olive Lapensée (late Yvon). Lovingly remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews and so many wonderful friends. Son of the late Jack and Neta (nee Charlebois) Ryan. Joe was a soft spoken and quiet man. He lived life to the fullest while enjoying the simpler things. He was happiest when spending time with family and friends. No stranger to hard work, Joe never turned down an opportunity to help someone out or even partake in a friendly game of Euchre. Hunting, the outdoors, playing hockey or golf were but a few of the interests that kept Joe busy. His family always came first. His faith was also an important part of his life. He will be missed by many.

Joe’s final arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Peter Celestine Church, Pakenham on Thursday morning, July 18th at 11 o’clock with interment at the St. Peter Celestine Parish Cemetery, Indian Hill Road, Pakenham. A reception and time to visit with the family will follow in the Stewart Community Centre, Pakenham. In memory of Joe, please consider a donation to the St. Peter Celestine Parish Building Fund.