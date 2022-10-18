Join a FREE comic art activity!

Calling all those who love graphic books and comics! On Saturday, 5 Nov. from 10:30am ’til noon, join illustrator, Clayton Hanmer, at the Almonte branch library, to participate in a FREE COMIC ART CREATION ACTIVITY for ages 7-14 & their families! Children & teens who want to attend, please register by phone – 613-256-1037 – or https://tinyurl.com/4e779eu8

Hanmer is launching his latest amazing book, The Museum of Odd Body Leftovers – a tour of your useless parts, flaws and other weird bits, and will also discuss his illustration process. Mill Street Books will be on hand selling the new book!