Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Grief and bereavement support group in danger of being cancelled

Deadline extended to Thursday, October 20 Home Hospice...

Join a FREE comic art activity!

Calling all those who love graphic books...

Jane Torrance: News from the Campaign Trail

October 17, 2022:  One week from today...
The BillboardJoin a FREE comic art activity!

Join a FREE comic art activity!

Calling all those who love graphic books and comics! On Saturday, 5 Nov. from 10:30am ’til noon, join illustrator, Clayton Hanmer, at the Almonte branch library, to participate in a FREE COMIC ART CREATION ACTIVITY for ages 7-14 & their families! Children & teens who want to attend, please register by phone – 613-256-1037 – or https://tinyurl.com/4e779eu8

Hanmer is launching his latest amazing book, The Museum of Odd Body Leftovers – a tour of your useless parts, flaws and other weird bits, and will also discuss his illustration process. Mill Street Books will be on hand selling the new book!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone