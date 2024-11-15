June Udall — obituary

Udall, June Guy nee Templeton

1960-2024

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of June Guy Udall nee Templeton. Forever loving wife of 32 years to the love of her life, Rick Udall. A wonderful mother to Richard Templeton and stepmother to Courtney and Jeffrey Udall. Grandmother of Raidyn, Arya, Alyra and Mannix. Sister to Alan Templeton (Mary). Cousin to Ian, David (Gayle) and Derrek Curren (Cyndi). Sandra Templeton and all her loving children. Beloved daughter to the late Eileen and Robert “Bob” Templeton.

June passed away on November 4th, 2024, peacefully at home with her family and friends by her side. She will be missed but never forgotten. She taught us to love fiercely, live life to the fullest, and to care for one another.

Born in Scotland, and emigrated to Canada with her family in her youth. She spent her early years riding her beloved horse Andy (Andromeda), and once accepted a dare to ride a bull in a rodeo. That dare is a testament to her indomitable spirit.

June wanted her treasured friends and family to know that “I lived my life on my terms. NO regrets! I love you all. It is not goodbye, it is see you on down the road.”

There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In honor of June and her courageous battle, donations to the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Canada would be greatly appreciated. www.sbhac.ca

