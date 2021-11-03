Would you like your fall leaves to again this year be used to help Almonte-area farmers regenerate overworked soil and to take a small step towards addressing the climate emergency?

We use your leaves to produce a particular type of compost called fungal dominant compost. It serves as an inoculant to re-enliven the biology of degraded soil.

With extraordinary help in the past 2 weeks from Mike Pitcher, Pam Steele and Dave Bustard, we have now filled 4 of the 8 batches we hope to prepare this year.

To finish, we need another 200 bags from Almonte.

If the leaves are chopped by your lawnmower that is a great advantage. Grass clippings can be included. Hosta-type greenery is welcome. Please do not include stones, shrub brush, walnuts or other woody material.

We don’t want to divert leaves that you would otherwise compost on your own property.

Drop Off – anytime before Nov 15th to 4925 March Road, 1 km east from the Almonte roundabout. Long driveway. Drive past the white house to parking behind. Add to the pile! I have a small pickup truck if you need a pickup. Please check with me before coming. Scott Hortop f.r.scott.hortop@gmail.com 1 647 637 8838 (old GTA cell phone, sorry).

Pakenham Residents: We supplied compost to Alberto Suarez-Esteban this summer for his CSA vegetable farm. Alberto also needs leaves for a similar purpose this year. Please call 613 255 5509 to arrange a drop-off at his farm on the edge of town – 112 Lynx Hollow Road.

This project is a convenient alternative to driving to the Howie Road dump … which is now closed. We are also an option that lets you get rid of the bags immediately before they get wet or fill your garage while waiting for the Municipal collection days (see box below).