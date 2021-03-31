by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Half Baked Harvest is a tasty and healthy one-pot meal. Cook fish in a cast iron pan and then set aside. Add butter to the hot pan, sear lemon slices and set them aside. Add garlic, asparagus and uncooked orzo to the pan and cook until the orzo is toasted. Add stock and lemon juice, bring to a boil and cook until the orzo is tender. Add the cod and lemons slices back to the pan to warm through and serve.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use butter that contains only cream. I used Imagine Organic chicken stock. Always use fresh lemon juice, never concentrated, which contain chemical additives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

4 (6- to 8-ounce/170- to 226-g) cod fillets

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

3 tablespoons (45 ml) all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons (30 ml) salted butter

1 lemon, sliced, plus more for serving

1 garlic clove, minced or grated

1 bunch of asparagus, ends trimmed, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces

1 cup (250 ml) uncooked orzo

2¾ cups (687 ml) low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon (15 ml) lemon juice

1 tablespoon (15 ml) chopped fresh dill, for serving

Preparation:

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Season the cod all over with salt and pepper, then sprinkle it evenly on both sides with flour. When the oil shimmers, add the cod and sear until golden, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer the cod to a plate. Using the same skillet, sear the butter and lemon slices until the lemon is golden, about 1 minute per side. Add the lemon to the cod on the plate. Again using the same skillet, cook the garlic, asparagus, and orzo until the garlic is fragrant and the orzo is toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the chicken broth and lemon juice. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the orzo is al dente, about 10 minutes. Slide the cod, lemon slices, and any collected juices back into the skillet and cook until everything is warmed through, about 1 minute. Top with fresh dill and serve.

From Half Baked Harvest