North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton: a new library drop off & pick up location!

Mississippi Mills Public Library and the NLRM in Appleton are increasing convenience for library patrons in the south Ramsay region of Mississippi Mills. Also, any Mississippi Mills public library user can request or reserve a library item(s) to be picked up in Appleton – AND any/all returns can be left there too.

How to place a reserve from home to be picked up at the Appleton pickup location:

Visit the library website www.missmillslibrary.com

Choose Catalogue & Login (top right corner)

Login to your account (using your library card and PIN #s)

Search for the title you want

Click Place Hold There are drop down choices under Pickup Branch Choose Appleton Museum Click Place Hold(s)



Library staff will contact you (a phone call or an email) when your item(s) is ready for pickup at the North Lanark Regional Museum. Please note the hours for this location: Monday – Friday, 10am-3pm.

Library patrons can also, always, request specific items, make general requests, or request an item be sent for pick up to Almonte, Pakenham or Appleton by email or by phone.

Almonte branch — almontelib@missmillslibrary.com — 613-256-1037

Pakenham branch — pakenhamlib@missmillslibrary.com –613-624-5306