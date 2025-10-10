Friday, October 10, 2025
Linda Berg — obituary

Berg, Linda Marian

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Linda Marian Berg, age 72.  She passed during the early morning of October 2nd, 2025 at her home in the Village of Blakeney, Mississippi Mills.

Linda was born in Abingdon, Oxford, U.K. She emigrated to Ottawa in 1975 with her now husband Cornelis Berg. She continues to live dearly in the heart of her husband, her two  daughters Johanna & Rebecca ( partner: Cengiz Egri), her grandson Baron, and her dog Eli.

She was passionate about supporting seniors in her community to live a vibrant, independent and healthy life. She also was involved in helping palliative hospice care. It was dear to her heart

To celebrate and honour Linda’s life,  her memorial service will be held on October 18th at 1pm, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 70 Clyde St. Almonte, ON. A light reception will be held afterwards at C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel, 127 Church St. Almonte, ON.

In lieu of flowers, our family would love to commemorate Linda in the form of a donation to Home Hospice North Lanark.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

