Friday, August 30, 2024
Local couple seeks supporters for Parkinson Canada SuperWalk

On Saturday September 7th, my wife Araina and I will be participating in the Parkinson Canada SuperWalk at Orchard View Gardens by the Mississippi in Almonte at 10am. The purpose of the walk is to raise funds for Parkinson Canada which will empower the Parkinson’s community through tailored support, innovative research and raising the voice of all of those impacted by Parkinson’s, the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world.

Following the walk, there will be music by Terry Marcotte and refreshments will be served. All are welcome. Should you wish to support Araina in her walk to raise funds for Parkinson Canada, you can go to her web page at:

https://donate.parkinson.ca/site/TR/SuperWalk2024/PSC_SuperWalk?px=1258899&pg=personal&fr_id=3007

Thank you for your consideration.

Gord Clark

