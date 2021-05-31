On April 27, Dick Choquette won the weekly prize of $1,392 as part of the Almonte Legion, Branch 240’s ongoing progressive raffle, Catch the Ace Almonte. This was the first time Choquette, who lives with his wife Maureen in Orchard View by the Mississippi, had bought a ticket. The day after his win, he was presented with his check by Orchard View by the Mississippi Director of Marketing, Julie Munro, who is also the Vice-Chair of the AGH FVM Foundation.

Shortly thereafter, Choquette decided to return the favour and presented Munro with a much larger cheque in support of bringing a CT scan to the Almonte Hospital.

“I don’t think people realize,” said Choquette, “that the government doesn’t fund all of the equipment needed by the doctors and nurses to look after us.”

Being looked after is certainly something the Almonte resident knows a little about. In 2013, having just returned home from a winter stay in Arizona, Choquette went to the local Emergency because he wasn’t feeling well. After being seen, he was admitted and then, several days later, transferred to the Heart Institute where he underwent a triple bypass.

As he wrote in the letter that accompanied his recent donation, “My wife and I credit the Almonte Hospital with having saved my life. We appreciate every day having the hospital, doctors and staff nearby in our community when we need help. It seems timely, having just won these funds, that I now make a donation for the CT scan.”

Proceeds from Catch the Ace Almonte support the purchase of replacement and new equipment at both the Hospital and Fairview Manor as well as programs and services offered to veterans and the community by the Almonte Legion, Branch 240. To purchase tickets for the weekly draw (every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.) visit: www.catchtheacealmonte.ca