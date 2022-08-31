Cool and Creamy Macaroni Salad

by Susan Hanna
This recipe from Food.com is a great accompaniment to grilled meats and can also be a vegetarian main course. Combine cooked and cooled pasta with red onion, celery and fresh herbs and toss with a vinegar-mustard-mayo dressing. Cook’s note: I used green pepper instead of celery. Add the dressing while the pasta is still moist.
Serves 4-6.
Avoiding Additives and Preservatives
Use freshly squeezed lemon juice or pure white vinegar. I use President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon and Hellman’s original mayo. Check the dried spices for colour and anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound (454 g) elbow macaroni
- ½ small red onion, minced
- 2-3 celery ribs, chopped
- ¼ cup (60 ml) minced fresh parsley leaves or cilantro leaves
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) juice from 1 lemon or 2 tablespoons (30 ml) white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) Dijon mustard
- 1/8 teaspoon (0.6 ml) garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon (0.6 ml) cayenne pepper
- 1 ½ cups (375 ml) mayonnaise
- Pepper and salt to taste
Preparation:
- Bring water to a boil in a large pot. Stir in 1 tablespoon (15 ml) salt and the pasta into the boiling water and cook, stirring often, until nearly tender, about 5 minutes. Drain the pasta and rinse with cold water until cool, then drain briefly so that the macaroni remains moist. Transfer to a large bowl.
- Stir in the remaining ingredients and let sit for 5-10 minutes. If made ahead of time, refrigerate and stir again before serving.
