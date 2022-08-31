Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Cool and Creamy Macaroni Salad

by Susan Hanna This recipe from Food.com is a...

Ric’s Guitar School, Thursdays in Almonte!

Guitar, bass, ukulele, harmonica, songwriting/composition Over twenty-five...

Home Hospice North Lanark celebrates 10 years

Join us at some upcoming events in...
LivingFood and DrinkCool and Creamy Macaroni Salad

Cool and Creamy Macaroni Salad

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Food.com is a great accompaniment to grilled meats and can also be a vegetarian main course. Combine cooked and cooled pasta with red onion, celery and fresh herbs and toss with a vinegar-mustard-mayo dressing. Cook’s note: I used green pepper instead of celery. Add the dressing while the pasta is still moist.

Serves 4-6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use freshly squeezed lemon juice or pure white vinegar. I use President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon and Hellman’s original mayo. Check the dried spices for colour and anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound (454 g) elbow macaroni
  • ½ small red onion, minced
  • 2-3 celery ribs, chopped
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) minced fresh parsley leaves or cilantro leaves
  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) juice from 1 lemon or 2 tablespoons (30 ml) white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon (15 ml) Dijon mustard
  • 1/8 teaspoon (0.6 ml) garlic powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon (0.6 ml) cayenne pepper
  • 1 ½ cups (375 ml) mayonnaise
  • Pepper and salt to taste

Preparation:

  1. Bring water to a boil in a large pot. Stir in 1 tablespoon (15 ml) salt and the pasta into the boiling water and cook, stirring often, until nearly tender, about 5 minutes. Drain the pasta and rinse with cold water until cool, then drain briefly so that the macaroni remains moist. Transfer to a large bowl.
  2. Stir in the remaining ingredients and let sit for 5-10 minutes. If made ahead of time, refrigerate and stir again before serving.

From Food.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone