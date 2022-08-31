Cool and Creamy Macaroni Salad

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Food.com is a great accompaniment to grilled meats and can also be a vegetarian main course. Combine cooked and cooled pasta with red onion, celery and fresh herbs and toss with a vinegar-mustard-mayo dressing. Cook’s note: I used green pepper instead of celery. Add the dressing while the pasta is still moist.

Serves 4-6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use freshly squeezed lemon juice or pure white vinegar. I use President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon and Hellman’s original mayo. Check the dried spices for colour and anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pound (454 g) elbow macaroni

½ small red onion, minced

2-3 celery ribs, chopped

¼ cup (60 ml) minced fresh parsley leaves or cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons (30 ml) juice from 1 lemon or 2 tablespoons (30 ml) white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon (15 ml) Dijon mustard

1/8 teaspoon (0.6 ml) garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon (0.6 ml) cayenne pepper

1 ½ cups (375 ml) mayonnaise

Pepper and salt to taste

Preparation:

Bring water to a boil in a large pot. Stir in 1 tablespoon (15 ml) salt and the pasta into the boiling water and cook, stirring often, until nearly tender, about 5 minutes. Drain the pasta and rinse with cold water until cool, then drain briefly so that the macaroni remains moist. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the remaining ingredients and let sit for 5-10 minutes. If made ahead of time, refrigerate and stir again before serving.

From Food.com