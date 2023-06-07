Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Local laywer Evelyn Wheeler is retiring

I am pleased to announce that I will be retiring as of June 30, 2023.

My wills and estates practice will be continued by Holly Agnew. Holly’s law office is at Thoburn Mill, 83 Little Bridge Street, Suite 105, Almonte. Holly can be reached by phone at 613-461-3000 or by email at holly@hollyagnewlaw.com.

My real estate practice will be continued by Nancy Donnelly, an Arnprior lawyer who is opening an Almonte office. Nancy can be reached by phone at 613-623-7655 or by email at nancy@donnellylawyer.com

I would like to take this opportunity to thank my clients for their business, the real estate agents and mortgage brokers who referred me work over the years and of course to my staff, Angela, Janice, Jenn, Julissa and Miranda.  Your amazing work ethics and personalities made coming to work each day a pleasure.  I wish each of you every success with your new careers.

Evelyn Wheeler

