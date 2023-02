My husband is back at the gym so we have decided to sell our home gym. It is used but in excellent condition.

The link below is from the US website which means that the Canadian price of this item is closer to $1300 CND, We are selling it for $700. Cash or etransfer only. Pick up in Almonte only.

https://www.marcypro.com/marcy-club-200-lb-home-gym-mkm-81010

If you have any questions, please email ndasilva.p@gmail.com or call 613-315-2256.