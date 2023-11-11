Saturday, November 11, 2023
Marian Thompson — obituary

Marian Isabel Thompson

1940 – 2023

Peacefully surrounded by family at Fairview Manor on November 6, 2023 in her 84th year. Loving wife of the late Keith. Dear mother of Wayne (Corinna), Wendy (Robin), Catherine, Ronald (Laurie), Heather (Dwayne), David (Tracy) and Shelley. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother of many grandchildren. Survived by Elizabeth, Keith, Leonard, Brian, Dorothy and Shirley. Predeceased by her son Richard, daughter-in-law Teresa, grandchildren, Tyler, Lydia, Ella, Ava and siblings, Robert, Linda and Carl.

Friends may visit the family at the Tatlock Community Hall on Monday November 13, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. followed by internment at Guthrie United Church Cemetery.

For those who wish a donation to the Fairview Manor would be appreciated by the family.

