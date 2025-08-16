Saturday, August 16, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Marilyn Elliott — obituary

Elliott (Clement) Marilyn Eileen “Mamom” Saturday Aug 9th.  Survived and...

Join the Good Food Box program

Are you feeling the pinch of higher...

Diana’s Quiz – August 16, 2025

by Diana Filer 1.  Frank Sinatra's Rat Pack...
ObituariesMarilyn Elliott -- obituary

Marilyn Elliott — obituary

Elliott (Clement)
Marilyn Eileen

“Mamom”

Saturday Aug 9th.  Survived and loved by her brother Gerald “Cheezer” Clement.  Much loved and Adored Mom to Stephen (Melanie), Susan (Dave Topping), Michael (Joanne), Kim (Paul Coreau), Danny and Jo-Ann (Bob McRae).  Special Mamom and friend to grandchildren Rebecca, Sam, David, Erin, Matthew, Jessica, Sherri, Lisa, Nancy, Kim, Robert and Debbie.

Great Mamom to Tuesday, Bridget Jamie, Nathan, Cole, Cara, Emerson, Weston, Kate, Brendan, Spencer, Victoria, Abby, Jacob, Owen, Amelia, Daniel, Dawson and Logan.  Much loved aunt to Jenny and Mitch.  Predeceased by her parents Marion (Campbell) and Francis Clement, Sister Dianne (Daisy) and her husband Ross Comerford and former husband Merrill Elliott.

Special thanks to Country Haven for their care and support of Mom while in their care.  Especially Mimi, Jo Jo, Angel, Cathy, Trudy, Connie, Carolyn, Amber and Naomi.  She considered you all friends.

Visitation in the Gamble Funeral Home from 10 am to 1 pm on Thursday, August 28, 2025.  Private Family Interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

A Celebration of her life will be in the main lounge at the Almonte Legion on Thursday, August 28, 2025 from 2pm to 6pm.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted To
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone