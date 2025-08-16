Marilyn Elliott — obituary

Elliott (Clement)

Marilyn Eileen

“Mamom”

Saturday Aug 9th. Survived and loved by her brother Gerald “Cheezer” Clement. Much loved and Adored Mom to Stephen (Melanie), Susan (Dave Topping), Michael (Joanne), Kim (Paul Coreau), Danny and Jo-Ann (Bob McRae). Special Mamom and friend to grandchildren Rebecca, Sam, David, Erin, Matthew, Jessica, Sherri, Lisa, Nancy, Kim, Robert and Debbie.

Great Mamom to Tuesday, Bridget Jamie, Nathan, Cole, Cara, Emerson, Weston, Kate, Brendan, Spencer, Victoria, Abby, Jacob, Owen, Amelia, Daniel, Dawson and Logan. Much loved aunt to Jenny and Mitch. Predeceased by her parents Marion (Campbell) and Francis Clement, Sister Dianne (Daisy) and her husband Ross Comerford and former husband Merrill Elliott.

Special thanks to Country Haven for their care and support of Mom while in their care. Especially Mimi, Jo Jo, Angel, Cathy, Trudy, Connie, Carolyn, Amber and Naomi. She considered you all friends.

Visitation in the Gamble Funeral Home from 10 am to 1 pm on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Private Family Interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

A Celebration of her life will be in the main lounge at the Almonte Legion on Thursday, August 28, 2025 from 2pm to 6pm.

