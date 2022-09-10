MARINA RAIKE: LOOKING BACK at Sivarulrasa Gallery 

An installation in Gallery II, Sept 7 – Oct 14, 2022

Artist Talk on Zoom/Virtual Vernissage: Wednesday Sept 14, 7pm-8pm (Eastern Time).

From September 7 to October 14, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present MARINA RAIKE: LOOKING BACK, an installation by Almonte-based artist Marina Raike that combines historical objects with contemporary aesthetics.

In this new body of work, the artist experiments with organic materials and cultural artifacts, using minerals from Ontario, Québec and Labrador, juxtaposed with collages of historical imagery and written texts. The historical imagery recalls the 19th and 20th centuries using symbols of a time just beyond living memory, while the minerals are naturally formed from ancient times. “Taking historical objects out of their original context allows me to see them in new ways,” she says. “When I anchor an old photo or scrap of text to an art object, I’m extending its relevance and giving it new meaning… Looking back can give us a broader perspective for facing whatever lies ahead.”

Included in the installation are three works of sculpture in plaster and hydrocal that the artist has cast from a skull. She sees skulls as beautiful organic forms that endure beyond the lifespan of their owners. “The skull I used to make my casts is of unknown origin,” she says. “Its identity has been lost, which makes it more of a universal symbol.” Like the other works in the installation, the skull-based works invite the viewer to look back into a mysterious past and contemplate unknown answers to our common fate.

Marina Raike completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at the Ontario College of Art and Design University in 2006. She has exhibited in solo and group exhibitions in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and internationally, and her art is held in private collections in Canada, the United States, and Japan.

Artist Talk & Virtual Vernissage: Wednesday Sept 14, 7:00pm-8:00pm. Artist Marina Raike will join us live via Zoom from her studio in Almonte to talk about her installation. You can join us from the comfort of your home – email us at info@sivarulrasa.com to register for this Zoom event.

For available works and more installation photos, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/marina-raike/

