Monday, January 1, 2024
Marni Friesen’s art on display at the Corridor Gallery

The Corridor Gallery rings in the new year with Restorative Winter Blooms, uplifting artwork by Marni Friesen.

January 2 – February 24, 2024

Having played with fluid art Marni has experimented with different chemical and paint recipes and reactions, also working with pastels, watercolour and acrylics. Recently she has discovered alcohol inks; their vibrancy and pigment are very deep and rich, yet they convey a softness that really comfort her. Her process is influenced by the work of abstract and impressionist artists -colour brings her joy, and flowers make her happy. The Corridor Gallery invites you to come in from the cold and wet to enjoy this new vibrant body of work.

The Corridor Gallery is located at the Mississippi Mills Library, Almonte Branch

