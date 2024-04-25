Thursday, April 25, 2024
Mother’s  Day  May 12th plant & bouquet sale 

101 BRIDGE STREET 9-3 at Farm St....

101 BRIDGE STREET 9-3 at Farm St. across from the Legion in Almonte

Beautiful bouquets of elegant tulips and specialty daffodils for Mom, also many potted plants including rare and interesting varieties!

Over 150 dahlias grown out and ready to plant, Rudbeckia Chim Chiminee and Green Wizard, Eryngium, Iris, Zinnias including the Queen Series, Benary Giants, Senora and Lilliput. Teddy Bear Sunflowers, Hyacinth, Statice, and Strawflowers, just to name a few! All organically grown local flowers and plants.

Bring a box for your plant babies and cash only please.

Happy Mother’s Day!

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

