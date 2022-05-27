The BillboardMulti-Household Garage Sale, May 29 Multi-Household Garage Sale, May 29 May 27, 2022 SUNDAY, May 29 8:00 a.m. to noon 17 Euphemia Street Four households have combined treasures for this sale. Household items, high chairs, toys, children’s bikes…lots to choose from! Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related STEM & VR summer camps at the Library May 27, 2022 Almonte Civitan Fish Fry – Friday, June 17 May 26, 2022 CANCELLED – MMLT Annual Spring Walk at Blueberry Mountain May 26, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest STEM & VR summer camps at the Library May 27, 2022 Multi-Household Garage Sale, May 29 May 27, 2022 Almonte Civitan Fish Fry – Friday, June 17 May 26, 2022 CANCELLED – MMLT Annual Spring Walk at Blueberry Mountain May 26, 2022 Play4dads.ca hospital lottery 4th early-bird draw delayed by one week May 26, 2022 Almonte Tennis Club open house, June 4 May 25, 2022 From the Archives What's at stake: a walk along the river Get Cultured: Sauerkraut 101 Yard of the Week Gay Cook’s classic ratatouille OPP long weekend results "Coming Events" has become "Community Billboard" Our community pulls together to help the family of Joey Paquette