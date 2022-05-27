Friday, May 27, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

STEM & VR summer camps at the Library

Exciting STEM & VR Summer Camps at...

Multi-Household Garage Sale, May 29

SUNDAY, May 29 8:00 a.m. to...

Almonte Civitan Fish Fry – Friday, June 17

It has been a challenge for service...
The BillboardMulti-Household Garage Sale, May 29

Multi-Household Garage Sale, May 29

  • SUNDAY, May 29
  • 8:00 a.m. to noon 
  • 17 Euphemia Street

Four households have combined treasures for this sale. 

Household items, high chairs, toys, children’s bikes…lots to choose from!

 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone