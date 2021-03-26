by Brent Eades

Well, not so new really.

It’s mine, and in one sense it’s likely the oldest web design firm in town, considering I’ve been doing this stuff since 1995 when I created the first version of the Almonte.com website. Since then I’ve made many more sites for local organizations and businesses, often free of charge to support the community.

As retirement from my day job approaches, I’ve decided that I’d like to keep building websites in the future. It’s a lot of fun, and really satisfying when they turn out well.

I’m calling my business Mill Communications—a nod both to where I live and to the fact that I tend to keep chugging away at web projects until I’m happy with the end result.

If you want to improve your current website, or you don’t have one and need advice on creating one, please do get in touch. I’ll be happy to have a no-obligation discussion with you by phone or email.

I’ve also been learning a lot about e-commerce recently, in case you’re looking to set up an online store.

The Mill Communications website is here: https://millcommunications.com/