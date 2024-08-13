Nisha Nayar at Almonte Library Corridor Gallery  

Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Almonte Library Corridor Gallery     August 11 – October 5

Ottawa area artist Nisha’s work reflects a natural world viewed through a contemporary urban lens. With a playful eye and a light graphic quality, she draws from natural elements found in her surroundings, often using unusual materials on which to paint her whimsical and unique imagery.

 “I am a self-taught artist who has been creating art since childhood. My work is inspired by my love for nature and the city around me. I enjoy spending time amongst the animals of the forest and the urban environment with its old structures and hidden alleyways. My work is reflective of this and a celebration of both.

It is my mission to share my art with anyone who appreciates it, regardless of budget or background. I strongly believe that art should be accessible to everyone.”

ARTWORK and PRINTS available for purchase through the artist. Please contact the artist for details.

Email: nisha_nayar3@hotmail.com

Website: nishafoxink.com

Instagram: @nisha_fox_ink

 

Are you an Almonte or Ottawa area emerging artist looking for a space to show your work? Contact Melanie at m.bruntwood@gmail.ca for more information.

